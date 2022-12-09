Chandigarh’s Amjot wins award for key that prevents bike thefts

Amjot Singh Brar, a Class 11 student at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36-D, has bagged the first prize under the transport and innovation (secondary level) at the state-level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition for Children-2022.

Brar, a resident of Sector 37, won the award for developing a cost-effective key that can be used to prevent bike thefts with the use of RFID. The 50th edition of the exhibition concluded on Thursday with the prize distribution ceremony at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Sector 32.

Out of 74 schools, which had put up 115 exhibits at the exhibition, two schools bagged the overall best category award in their respective categories and stage. GHS, Maloya Colony, Chandigarh, was adjudged the overall best in secondary and higher secondary stage. Tender Heart School, Sector 33-B, was adjudged the overall best in elementary stage.

The exhibits which were declared first in each sub-theme in various categories and stages will be sent to the NCERT, Delhi, for participation at national level. In addition to these categories, 14 models related to population and education themes were also rewarded for innovative ideas.