Chandigarh’s day temp rises to 12.5°C as sun makes a comeback

After dropping steadily for eight straight days, the city’s maximum temperature rose to 12.5°C degrees on Sunday with the sun finally making its way through the clouds.

While the city woke up to dense fog in the morning, the haze cleared by afternoon and the sun came out for a while, taking the maximum temperature up from 11.1°C on Saturday to 12.5°C on Sunday.

However, the day temperature was still 7.9 degrees below normal, making Sunday the seventh consecutive day with “severe cold day” conditions, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum is more than 6.5 degrees below normal. The city has been recording severe cold days daily since Monday. In December, too, two severe cold days were logged on the 24th and 25th.

Meanwhile, with the fog cover dissipating on Saturday night, the minimum temperature plunged from 5.7°C on Saturday to 4.5°C on Sunday, 0.8 degree below normal. This is the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone since 2.8°C on December 4.

As per the weather forecast, dense fog is likely to continue on Monday morning due to high humidity and low temperature, but some relief is expected from Tuesday, as a Western Disturbance is active over the region.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise further to anywhere between 13°C and 14°C, and the minimum temperature to around 7°C.

Seven flights were cancelled, two were diverted and 17 departed and arrived late at Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) International Airport due to dense fog on Sunday. According to the flight operators, of the total delayed flights, 11 departed late while six arrived late.

Continuing the drive to curb drunk driving and to keep a check on fatal accidents at night amid the foggy weather, police challaned 16 violators and impounded four vehicles on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. Since January 1, a total of 100 people have been challaned and 49 vehicles have been impounded as part of the special drive.