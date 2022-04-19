Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root

The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments.

During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.

The plan stipulates the number of plants/saplings to be planted by various government departments along with other stakeholders. More than 80,000 new trees are to be planted under the drive, which will be undertaken during the Van Mahotsav 2022.

The education department is expected to plant around 8,000 plants, the engineering department 9,600, municipal corporation 2,300, the health department 1,245, police 3,700 and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) around 900 saplings.

The forest department, meanwhile, will plant more than 40,000 trees and distribute 4,500 fruit-bearing saplings at three saplings per private house. Other departments have also been given similar targets.

The home minister’s observation came at a time when the city’s green cover has increased in the last couple of years.

Chandigarh green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021, according to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR).

As per the report released by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, there was 85 hectares jump in the green cover of Chandigarh since 2019. The open forest area also increased by 158 hectares, signifying more non-forest area has been brought under green cover.

To increase the city’s green cover further, a Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP) is prepared every year by various agencies, including the forest department, and horticulture wings of UT engineering department and municipal corporation, for maintenance of the city’s green cover and setting an annual target of plantation.

A senior forest department official said the credit went to city residents, who had been working with the administration and helping with greening initiatives.

He said the UT forest department had also been making sustained efforts in improving the quality of forests by planting indigenous species, such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babul, adding that no exotic species had been planted over the last couple of years. Free saplings are also distributed among residents as part of the efforts..

