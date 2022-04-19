Chandigarh’s green cover to grow as afforestation plan takes root
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments.
During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
The plan stipulates the number of plants/saplings to be planted by various government departments along with other stakeholders. More than 80,000 new trees are to be planted under the drive, which will be undertaken during the Van Mahotsav 2022.
The education department is expected to plant around 8,000 plants, the engineering department 9,600, municipal corporation 2,300, the health department 1,245, police 3,700 and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) around 900 saplings.
The forest department, meanwhile, will plant more than 40,000 trees and distribute 4,500 fruit-bearing saplings at three saplings per private house. Other departments have also been given similar targets.
The home minister’s observation came at a time when the city’s green cover has increased in the last couple of years.
Chandigarh green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021, according to the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR).
As per the report released by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, there was 85 hectares jump in the green cover of Chandigarh since 2019. The open forest area also increased by 158 hectares, signifying more non-forest area has been brought under green cover.
To increase the city’s green cover further, a Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP) is prepared every year by various agencies, including the forest department, and horticulture wings of UT engineering department and municipal corporation, for maintenance of the city’s green cover and setting an annual target of plantation.
A senior forest department official said the credit went to city residents, who had been working with the administration and helping with greening initiatives.
He said the UT forest department had also been making sustained efforts in improving the quality of forests by planting indigenous species, such as shisham, shahtoot, khair and babul, adding that no exotic species had been planted over the last couple of years. Free saplings are also distributed among residents as part of the efforts..
-
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
-
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
-
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
-
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
-
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics