Chandigarh’s GST collections up in January after December dip

After a dip in December, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in Chandigarh rebounded in January, showing a healthy 8% increase compared to the same period last year. The January 2025 collection reached ₹271 crore, according to the ministry of finance, a ₹19-crore jump from the ₹252 crore collected in January 2024. This positive start to the year follows a 20% decline in GST collections in December 2024, when ₹ 224 crore was collected compared to ₹ 281 crore in December 2023. (iStock)

This positive start to the year follows a 20% decline in GST collections in December 2024, when ₹224 crore was collected compared to ₹281 crore in December 2023. However, this January’s figures indicate a strong recovery. The city had previously seen a 20% year-on-year increase in GST revenue in November 2024.

In November 2024, the gross collection stood at ₹253 crore, ₹43 crore more than ₹210 crore generated during the same month in 2023. In October, the city saw an increase of 16% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for October stood at ₹243 crore, ₹33 crore more than ₹210 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

On the other hand, the collection for September stood at ₹197 crore, ₹22 crore less than ₹219 crore mopped-up during the same month in 2023. There was a decline of 10% in GST collection during the month.

In August, the city saw an increase of 27% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for August stood at ₹244 crore, ₹52 crore more than ₹192 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

In July, the city witnessed an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at ₹233 crore, ₹16 crore more than ₹217 crore mopped-up in the same month in 2023.