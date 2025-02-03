Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh’s GST collections up in January after December dip

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The January 2025 collection reached ₹271 crore, according to the ministry of finance, a ₹19-crore jump from the ₹252 crore collected in January 2024

After a dip in December, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in Chandigarh rebounded in January, showing a healthy 8% increase compared to the same period last year. The January 2025 collection reached 271 crore, according to the ministry of finance, a 19-crore jump from the 252 crore collected in January 2024.

This positive start to the year follows a 20% decline in GST collections in December 2024, when <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>224 crore was collected compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>281 crore in December 2023. (iStock)
This positive start to the year follows a 20% decline in GST collections in December 2024, when 224 crore was collected compared to 281 crore in December 2023. (iStock)

This positive start to the year follows a 20% decline in GST collections in December 2024, when 224 crore was collected compared to 281 crore in December 2023. However, this January’s figures indicate a strong recovery. The city had previously seen a 20% year-on-year increase in GST revenue in November 2024.

In November 2024, the gross collection stood at 253 crore, 43 crore more than 210 crore generated during the same month in 2023. In October, the city saw an increase of 16% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for October stood at 243 crore, 33 crore more than 210 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

On the other hand, the collection for September stood at 197 crore, 22 crore less than 219 crore mopped-up during the same month in 2023. There was a decline of 10% in GST collection during the month.

In August, the city saw an increase of 27% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for August stood at 244 crore, 52 crore more than 192 crore collected during the same month in 2023.

In July, the city witnessed an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at 233 crore, 16 crore more than 217 crore mopped-up in the same month in 2023.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On