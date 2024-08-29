Chandigarh’s markets overrun by squatters amid MC apathy

Despite the official claims of tough stance against illegal vendors, encroachments in the city’s popular markets remain alarmingly overlooked. On Tuesday, councillors had lashed out at municipal corporation (MC) officials over deliberately not tackling encroachments in Chandigarh and transforming the civic body into a “den of corruption”, once again shining the light on the unabated menace. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On Tuesday, councillors lashed out at municipal corporation (MC) officials over deliberately not tackling encroachments in the city and transforming the civic body into a “den of corruption”, once again shining the light on the unabated menace.

Records from the enforcement wing reveal approximately 7,500 unauthorised vendors operating across city’s most-frequented markets in Sectors 15, 17, 19 and 22.

Despite this, MC’s enforcement measures remain notably inadequate, with only four drives being conducted per month. Over the past three months, the civic body claims to have issued challans to 5,800 vendors, collecting ₹52 lakh in fines. Yet, this appears to be a mere band-aid solution, as encroachers return with impunity each time.

Sector 17, designated a no-vending zone by the UT administration’s architecture department in 2017, continues to be a hotspot for shopping and illegal vending alike.

Even though MC relocated vendors to Sector 15’s designated vending zone, around 100 vendors still set up shop in Sector 17 each evening. The vending area in Sector 15 is among the 46 such zones set up across the city after Punjab and Haryana high court’s reprimand in 2019. Five years later, most vending zones remain vacant while markets continue to teem with encroachers.

With vendors encroaching upon common spaces and footpaths, little room is left for shoppers. The fact that MC’s own office is located not far from the encroached areas at the Sector-17 Plaza further underscores deep-rooted official apathy.

A vendor, whose wares were recently confiscated in Sector 22, told HT, “Sahib, ye sab natak hai, akhbaar walon ke samne. Hum to paisa dete hain, 20-25 minutes me saman mil jayega (This is a charade for the media. We pay them and will get our things back in 20-25 minutes).”

He further alleged that there was an understanding between the vendors and the officials. “They come and issue challans to a few, but after 45 minutes, all vendors are back at their spots, selling clothes and other wares.”

Pointing out MC’s lackadaisical attitude, Sanjiv Mahajan, a member of the Business Promotion Council in Sector 17, complained that despite the administration’s no-vending rule, illegal vendors were visible every evening amid no check from the civic body.

Arvind Jain, president of the Sector-22 Market Welfare Association, alleged that the MC enforcement team and vendors were hand in glove: “Several representations to the UT administration and the MC commissioner have all been in vain.”

During the House meeting, AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh, who represents Sector 22, had accused the MC officers of taking money from illegal vendors at the local Shastri Market. “MC officials alert vendors before arriving for anti-encroachment drives. Vendors pay the officials to set up their illegal shops in the corridors and parking lots. It has become difficult to walk in Shastri Market,” he said.

After councillors' censure, 12 sub-inspectors transferred, working hours changed

A day after councillors alleged corruption in MC’s enforcement wing was behind inaction against illegal vendors, MC joint commissioner Isha Kamboj on Wednesday transferred all 12 sub-inspectors in the wing.

Also, acting on the councillors’ demand, Kamboj also changed their working hours from 11 am-to-7 pm to 12 pm-to-8 pm.

As per rules, a sub-inspector, along with four workers, need to remain on duty in the assigned areas to keep them free from encroachments. Six sub-inspectors each are deputed in city’s two zones.

A senior officer from the enforcement wing, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We will be holding regular drives now and recording them. But we continue to be short-staffed. Last year, 28 sub-inspector posts were approved on outsourced basis, but they are still vacant.”

Currently, the enforcement wing comprises 103 staff members, including two inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, nine police personnel and 80 labourers. Having 12 vehicles, the wing conducts five anti-encroachment drives every month. Currently, the wing is headed by joint commissioner Isha Kamboj, with the post of superintendent lying vacant for two years.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi, who had labelled MC a “corruption adda” in the Tuesday meeting, said, “The new commissioner has assured us that they will remove unauthorised vendors in the next two weeks. We are hopeful it will be done. We are happy that they have transferred all 12 sub-inspectors and changed the timings.”