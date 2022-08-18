Chandigarh’s public bike sharing project changes track year after launch
Just a year after its launch, the UT administration has acceded to changes in the city’s public bicycle sharing project amid poor response from both cyclists and advertisers.
To evoke more response, as many as 62 of the existing 310 docking stations are likely to be relocated, as proposed by the agency managing the project. A total of 617 docking stations are planned under the project and the contract allows for change in the location of 10%.
“The idea is to set up the docking stations in areas where there is greater accessibility for users and more visibility for advertisers. More docking stations will be put up near the bus stops for this purpose,” said a UT official.
The decision to change the sites came after a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on Wednesday. The meeting was called following serious concerns over the financial sustainability of the project.
The UT adviser directed the traffic police and the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd to submit a report within a week on the change of locations. The earlier sites were also decided by a committee comprising these two departments and finally approved by the urban planning department.
“The project being developed and managed by a private firm heavily depends on the revenue generated through renting out of advertisement spaces at the docking stations. The firm has struggled to attract advertisers. So, a change of location was sought,” said the official who attended the meeting with the firm’s representatives.
Third phase pushed to Sept
The third phase of the project, which is slated to be the country’s biggest public bicycle sharing system, was to start in June, but has been pushed to September due financial concerns.
Under the third phase, 1,250 cycles and 155 new docking stations are to be added. Currently, 2,500 cycles, both manual and battery-operated, are available, and the final target is 5,000 cycles.
Since the launch of the first phase in August 2021, more than 1 lakh users have downloaded the official mobile app and around 1,300 users make use of the app daily, with the number going up to 1,800 on public holidays.
On average, there are 1,200 rides per day and so far, more than 12 lakh km has been covered through these cycles.
However, the project has been struggling with several issues, particularly maintenance.
At most docking stations, people have been having trouble starting and ending rides. When the bicycle battery is low, the ride cannot be started from the app. Many bicycles have broken baskets, locks, pedals and stands. Many don’t have air in tyres, while mudguards, bells and handle grips of several others have been stolen.
The bicycles can be rented for ₹10 for half-an-hour and members can rent it for ₹5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of ₹500.
-
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
-
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
-
Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar
A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after Bunty went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar's Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.
-
Mohali: Vigilance Bureau arrests revenue official for seeking ₹8,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a revenue official for accepting ₹8,000 as bribe from a booth owner to issue hThe accused, Amrik Singhthe no-objection certificate. The accused, Amrik Singh, is posted as kanungo at the office of director, abadkari, at Punjab Mandi Bhawan in Sector 65. DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau's flying squad that caught the accused said they had received a complaint from a Ludhiana resident, Kuldeep Singh.
-
Chandigarh: 3 cops suspended for seeking bribe to let off drug accused
The Chandigarh Police have suspended three police personnel who were accused of seeking bribe to let off a woman caught with drugs. All three cops — head constable Rajbir Singh, senior constable Rajesh and constable Neeraj — are posted at the Sector-39 police station. According to police sources, the trio had apprehended a woman last week after recovering drugs from her possession.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics