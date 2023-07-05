Chandigarh’s Pukhraj makes waves at PGA event in US

It takes significant effort, practice and talent to finish a creditable third in a Pro-Am tournament of a PGA event for someone who took to golf just three years ago. Pukhraj Singh Brar, a resident of Chandigarh (HT Photo)

Chandigarh’s Pukhraj Singh Brar’s team, comprising Ryan Eckhart, Ruben Chapa Serpa, Steve Hall and Trevor Cone, finished third in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at the TPC Deere Run course in Silvis, Illinois, a PGA event held on Monday.

The first round of the John Deere Classic, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the PGA Tour, will get underway from July 6.

Pukhraj, 31, working with John Deere, was the only Indian to participate and represent India in the event. Pukhraj, who is based in Pune, was chosen by the company’s CEO to compete in the meet.

Expressing delight over his son’s feat, Kulbir Singh Brar in Chandigarh said, “Other golfers competing in the tournament were surprised to see Pukhraj’s golf skills, knowing that he started practising the sport three years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic. He had an enriching experience during the tournament.”

He drew inspiration from his father, also an avid golfer. Speaking from the USA, Pukhraj said, “John Deere Classic was a PGA event we saw as kids on the TV. Having a chance to compete in such a prestigious tournament was an out-of-the-world experience. Getting a compliment from a PGA rookie like Trevor Cone while I was in action was quite special for me. He was with his caddie and coach, and when they saw me teeing off, they were impressed. It meant a lot to me.”

A mechanical engineer by profession, Pukhraj had scored a hole-in-one on par 4 at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) two years ago, setting a new milestone in the premier club’s history. “Last year I could not compete in the Chandigarh Golf Club League as I was travelling. This time, I will make sure that I take part in the league,” said Pukhraj, who practised in Chandigarh for 10 days before leaving for the John Deere Classic pro-am event.

