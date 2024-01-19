Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station adjudged sixth best in country

Earning accolades for Chandigarh Police, the Sector 26 police station has been placed sixth in the country in a recent ranking of the country’s police stations conducted by the Union ministry of home affairs. The Sector 26 police station is one of the oldest stations in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The ministry ranks police stations in the country every year on the basis of prefixed parameters. For 2023, this ranking was released by the home minister on January 5 during a ceremony at the annual DGsP/IGsP conference 2023 held in Jaipur.

The names of top 10 police stations in the country were also read out during this ceremony, and the Sector 26 police station was ranked sixth and first in Chandigarh, shared UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

The Sector 26 police station is one of the oldest stations in Chandigarh. “It is a matter of immense pride that the police station has been ranked among the best,” added the SSP.

For the purpose of ranking, a team of the Bureau of Research and Development (BPRD) had visited all police stations in the city four months ago.

The criteria for identifying the best police stations was their performance in crime prevention, investigation and disposal of cases, crime detection, community policing and maintenance of law and order. Other parameters included cleanliness at police station, facilities for the disabled and the elderly, level of satisfaction among people and the like.

Sources said the Sector 26 police station scored well in most of the parameters. IPS officer Aishwarya Singh held the charge of the Sector 26 SHO when the BPRD team had visited.