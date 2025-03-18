Chandigarh: Six Dera followers let off in 2017 rioting case

A local court has acquitted six Dera Sacha Sauda followers in connection with a 2017 rioting case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. The accused were acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the prosecution, the accused had planned to cause disturbance in Chandigarh after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

Those acquitted include Maninder Singh, Ranjit Kumar, Dharminder, Krishan Pal, Anup Singh and Sukhwinder Singh. The case dates back to August 25, 2017, when the Chandigarh Police had lodged an FIR under Sections 147, 148, 149, 188 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Manimajra police station on the statement of sub-inspector Rohit.

Police had apprehended them as they tried to enter Chandigarh and had information that the accused were trying to incite violence in the city.