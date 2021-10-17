Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Snatchers flee with woman’s gold chain, teen’s mobile phones
A 56-year-old woman’s gold chain was snatched outside Ayappa temple in Sector 47 and a 19-year-old youth’s two mobile phones were taken away in Kishangarh in Chandigarh
Usha V Nambiar, a resident of Zirakpur, was waiting for her son outside Ayappa temple in Sector 47, Chandigarh, when the snatcher ran away with her chain. (HT)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Snatchers struck once again on Friday, taking away a 56-year-old woman’s gold chain in Sector 47 and a teenager’s mobile phones in Kishangarh.

The woman, Usha V Nambiar, a resident of Zirakpur, told the police that she and her family were at the Ayappa temple in Sector 47 for Dussehra prayers.

There she noticed a man lurking around her. When she stepped outside to wait for her son to fetch their car, the man snatched her chain and fled with his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle nearby.

Onlookers ran after the motorcycle, but the snatchers managed to flee.

Later at night, three scooter-borne men targeted a 19-year-old youth at Kishangarh.

In his complaint, Johnson, a resident of Bapu Dham, said he was in Kishangarh to attend a party with his friends.

Around 11.30pm, he and a friend were near Shivalik Garden Chowk, when three men on a Honda Activa approached them and snatched two mobile phones from his hand.

Separate cases under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector-31 and IT Park police stations, respectively.

