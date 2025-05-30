Chandigarh: Speeding vehicles snuff out four lives across tricity

Unchecked speeding by vehicles left four people dead — three of them riding motorcycles — in separate road accidents across the tricity. One of the bikes involved in the crash in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night, leaving one dead and two hurt. (HT)

On Thursday afternoon, a 27-year-old sanitation worker was killed after being hit by a car in Sector 77, Mohali. According to police, the car was speeding, killing the victim on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, 28, was a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh.

Investigating officer Major Singh said Vinod, who was deployed in Sector 71, was travelling to Sector 77 on a motorcycle to have lunch with his parents.

On the way, Vinod was hit by a speeding Hyundai Verna. The impact tossed Vinod in the air and he landed on the car’s windshield, leading to grievous injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, sanitation workers gathered outside the police station to protest, demanding that a case be registered against the car driver, who fled the scene on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

Pawan Godiyal, state general secretary of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation, said Vinod was on duty at the time of the incident. His parents also work as sanitation workers in Sector 77. The federation demanded ₹10 lakh as compensation for the victim’s family in line with accident insurance guidelines.

On Wednesday night, a collision between a speeding KTM and a Royal Enfield Bullet near Sai Mandir in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 claimed the life of one of the bikers and left two others critically injured.

The deceased, Vinay, 29, who worked at a private hospital, was riding the KTM. He succumbed to serious head injuries on the spot.

His pillion rider, Bittu, a resident of Ram Darbar, and the Bullet rider, Shashank from Baltana, were also seriously injured and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Bittu sustained multiple leg fractures, while Shashank remains unable to speak due to his critical condition.

According to police, the collision, which took place around 11.30 pm, was so forceful that the helmets of all three riders were shattered. The bikes reportedly skidded for nearly 30-35 metres after the crash.

Initial investigations revealed that the KTM was headed from Sector 29 towards the Sector 29/30 light point, while the Bullet was approaching from the opposite direction.

While overtaking vehicles at a high speed, the KTM struck the Bullet head-on.

Another accident, near the Chandimandir light point in Panchkula, also on Wednesday night, left a 30-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The victim, Hitesh, had dinner at a dhaba in Chandimandir around 10 pm with his friend Sunny, said police.

Sunny narrated in his complaint that after dinner, they were riding back to their village on a motorcycle. As they reached the Chandimandir light point around 10.30 pm, a rashly driven four-wheeler struck their motorcycle from behind and drove off.

The impact of the collision caused Hitesh, who was riding pillion, to be thrown violently on the road, causing serious head injury.

He was immediately taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where he was referred to GMCH, Chandigarh. But he died during treatment late at night.

The Chandimandir police have registered a case and are actively working to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, a daily wage labourer was killed after being hit by a truck moving on the wrong side near Mubarikpur.

The deceased, Rinku, suffered a fatal head injury and a fractured arm in the incident that occurred around 7.30 pm.

According to police, Rinku was walking back home when a tipper truck came from the wrong direction and hit him.

Passers-by took Rinku to GMCH, Chandigarh, where he was referred to another facility. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. The truck was seized by police and a case was registered.