Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake to host Surya Kiran aerobatics show on March 27, 28

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will organise a civil display at Sukhna Lake on March 27 and 28. The venue capacity has been fixed at 10,000 persons per day. (PTI)

Entry to the event will be through passes available on the Chandigarh Tourism app from March 24 onwards on payment of ₹100 per person.

The venue capacity has been fixed at 10,000 persons per day. To regulate traffic and avoid congestion near the venue, private vehicles will not be permitted in the vicinity of Sukhna Lake. Seven designated pick-up and drop points will be set up across the city, with the last pick-up scheduled at 9 am on both days.

Visitors have been advised to adhere to safety guidelines, including carrying only transparent water bottles, avoiding bringing children below three years of age, and cooperating with authorities during security checks. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation will be ensured at the venue.

On Saturday, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to review and streamline preparations for the event.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including senior officers from the Indian Air Force, police department, municipal corporation, health department, fire services, and other departments and agencies.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner emphasised the significance of the event as a major public attraction and a matter of prestige for the city. He stressed the need for meticulous planning, seamless inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to safety protocols to ensure the successful and incident-free conduct of the air show.

Detailed discussions were held on critical aspects such as crowd management, traffic regulation, security arrangements, emergency response mechanisms, medical preparedness, sanitation and public convenience.

All departments were directed to finalise their action plans within stipulated timelines, and ensure adequate deployment of manpower and resources.

Special emphasis was laid on close coordination with the air force authorities for airspace management, technical arrangements, and rehearsals. The police department has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive traffic and parking management plan to ensure smooth movement and minimise inconvenience to the public.

The deputy commissioner also directed that wide public awareness be ensured through timely dissemination of information regarding the event schedule, entry protocols and safety advisories.

Reiterating the importance of coordinated efforts, he emphasised that all departments must work in close synergy and maintain constant communication to effectively handle any contingencies and ensure the smooth conduct of the event.