Chandigarh: Sunday OPD starts at Sector 24 dispensary

Published on Jan 22, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Patients can visit the Sector-24 dispensary on Sundays and get consultations for AYUSH (ayurvedic, homoeopathic and unani) from 9 am to 3 pm

The Chandigarh administration has decided to start OPD services in one of the five AYUSH centres as a pilot project for six months, said health secretary Yashpal Garg. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a first, the out-patient department (OPD) services at the AYUSH health and welfare centre in Sector 24 will be available even on Sundays.

Patients can get consultations for AYUSH (ayurvedic, homoeopathic and unani) from 9 am to 3 pm every Sunday. The city has a total of five AYUSH health and wellness centres in Sectors 24, 27, 37, 41 and 47.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The UT administration has decided to start OPD services in one of the five AYUSH centres as a pilot project for six months. The footfall of patients will be reviewed after six months before taking a decision on extending the facility to other centres.”

