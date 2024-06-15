Chandigarh: Teams formed to ensure RTE benefits reach children with special needs

The UT education department has formed teams to ensure entitlements under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE) and nutritional support under the PM Poshan scheme reach the children with special needs (CWSN). The aim is to ensure the National Education Policy (NEP) objective of providing access to quality education for all. (HT File Photo)

The teams formed will check six government aided schools and five of the special schools in the city. The action comes after the advisory issued by Union ministry of education on Friday.

The advisory emphasises the need to ensure that all CWSN studying in government/government-aided inclusive, home-based or special schools are provided with RTE entitlements, such as free uniforms, free textbooks, interventions under the inclusive education component of Samagra Shiksha Scheme and mid-day meal under the PM Poshan scheme, if need be in the form of dry ration or direct benefit transfer.

As per the UT officials, special schools which will be checked include Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31; Society for Rehabilitation of Mentally Challenged (SOREM) School, Sector 36; Sadhna Vocational Training Institute For Mentally Handicapped, Manimajra; Vatika Special School, Sector 19; and Institute for the Blind, Sector 26.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “Teams have been formed to visit these schools. The department will ascertain whether the advisory underscores the necessity for essential measures to ensure that children are provided with the entitlements.”