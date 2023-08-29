News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tree plantation drive organised at Govt College of Education

Chandigarh: Tree plantation drive organised at Govt College of Education

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 29, 2023 02:25 AM IST

Sanjay Tandon, former Chandigarh BJP president, Yashpal Yadav, a retired air force engineer, Raj Chadha and Ritu Sood were also present

The NSS unit and eco club of Government College of Education, Sector 20, Chandigarh, conducted another phase of tree plantation drive, initiated by college principal Sapna Nanda.

“Tree Man” Rahul Mahajan provided a batch of 30 fruit trees. (HT Photo)
“Tree Man” Rahul Mahajan provided a batch of 30 fruit trees. Sanjay Tandon, former Chandigarh BJP president, Yashpal Yadav, a retired air force engineer, Raj Chadha and Ritu Sood were also present.

They planted various trees, including tamarind, avocado, almond, mulberry, taiwan pink - a guava variety, moringa, sherbet berry and Indian pear. The faculty also planted trees. Tandon appreciated the drive to make the campus green. “Trees will live forever, long after we will be gone,” he said.

The NSS programme officers extended gratitude to the “Tree Man” and the guests. The college is looking forward to the proposed strawberry park in collaboration with Mahajan. The trees shall build up the green belt of the college premises.

