Chandigarh: Trio robs teen at knifepoint in broad daylight at Sector 44, held

An Uttar Pradesh teenager visiting Chandigarh to visit his uncle was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone and cash at knifepoint by three youths near the Sector 44 petrol pump on Saturday afternoon. Police with arrested Vikramjit, alias Vicky, 22, of Sector 45, Om Prakash, alias Omi, 27, of Sector 32 and Kisan Kumar, alias Krisna, 19, of Dhanas. (HT Photo)

Cracking the broad daylight robbery within hours, police arrested the three accused, all aged between 19 and 27.

The victim, Gayni, 18, a resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, had arrived at the Sector-43 ISBT from Ludhiana by bus and was headed towards Jagatpura to visit his uncle around 1.15 pm.

While walking from the Sector-43 bus stand towards the Sector 44 petrol pump, three youths emerged from the jungle area and accosted him on the busy road in full public view.

Holding a sharp weapon against his neck, they robbed him of his mobile phone, ₹400 cash and bus ticket, before fleeing the scene towards Labour Chowk in Sector 44.

A passerby helped Gyani alert the police with the crucial information that the robbers addressed each other as “Krisna”, “Omi”, and “Vicky” during the attack. A police team, patrolling the area, reached the scene shortly, and swiftly arrested the accused.

They were identified as Vikramjit, alias Vicky, 22, a resident of Sector 45, who has a criminal history, Om Prakash, alias Omi, 27, a resident of Sector 32, and Kisan Kumar, alias Krisna, 19, a resident of Dhanas.

All three accused were taken into custody and booked under Sections 311, 3 (5) and 317 (2) of BNS.