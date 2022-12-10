Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two men wanted for assaulting cop land in police net

Chandigarh: Two men wanted for assaulting cop land in police net

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

The accused, Sanju of Dadumajra Colony and John Bhatti, alias Laddi Bhatti, of New Maloya Colony, were booked on June 12, 2017, for assaulting Chandigarh Police constable Sunil Kumar

Last week, on December 2, 2022, the court of judicial magistrate Komple Dhanjal had declared both men proclaimed offenders (POs). (iStock)
Last week, on December 2, 2022, the court of judicial magistrate Komple Dhanjal had declared both men proclaimed offenders (POs). (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

On the run for over five years after assaulting a constable in Dadumajra in June 2017, two proclaimed offenders have been arrested.

The accused, Sanju of Dadumajra Colony and John Bhatti, alias Laddi Bhatti, of New Maloya Colony, were booked on June 12, 2017, for assaulting constable Sunil Kumar.

According to the complaint, the constable, along with another cop, had reached Dadumajra after an alert about a brawl. But when they entered the house, where two groups were having an altercation, the two accused tried to stop the constable and also tore his uniform, before fleeing.

Last week, on December 2, 2022, the court of judicial magistrate Komple Dhanjal had declared both men proclaimed offenders (POs). On Friday, the PO and summons squad of the Chandigarh Police nabbed the two accused.

Two more POs, wanted in two Negotiable Instruments Act cases, were also arrested. Among them, Kuldeep Kumar was living in Baltana and Vikas Jaglan in Sector 27-C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out