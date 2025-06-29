Chandigarh: VB records statement of ex-ED officer Niranjan who once quizzed Majithia

Former deputy director of Enforcement Directorate, Niranjan Singh, who had quizzed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in case of money laundering in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case, on Saturday appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) team probing the fresh case against the former minister. After carrying out a detailed probe against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Niranjan was transferred to Kolkata, which was stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT Photo)

Niranjan said he recorded his statement before the VB team who were keen to know the details of the Bhola drug racket case investigated by him in which Majithia’s name has appeared.

On Friday, former Punjab DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, on whose order the NDPS case was registered against Majithia in 2021, met the VB sleuths conducting the probe.

“Majithia’s name has appeared in the statements of Jagdish Bhola and Maninder Singh Bittu Aulakh. I made both Bhola and Aulakh face the music and ensured their conviction in the case. I told the VB that when I took premature retirement in 2021, a probe was still pending against those who tried to hamper the investigation by pressuring me and harassing me,” said Niranjan.

It was based upon Niranjan’s investigation report that the Punjab and Haryana HC had asked then head of the Special Task Force (STF) against drugs Harpreet Singh to analyse the findings of the investigation and suggest action to be taken against Majithia in a “sealed cover” report. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of this report.

Niranjan said the VB officials wanted statements of the accused to which he asked them to procure it from the ED.

“Once they ask to verify those statements, I will verify with signatures that those statements were recorded by me as an investigation officer,” he said.

“During my investigation, a total of 66 individuals and a few companies were made accused in the probe out of which illegal properties of 11 accused have been attached. That seems the same ground on which the VB has registered the fresh case against Majithia,” said Niranjan.

He said had there been no interference in the case from the Delhi headquarters or his transfer was not done, those who are yet to face the trial, would have been punished.

“The VB categorically asked me if Majithia was involved? I informed them about the statements in which Majithia’s name has appeared and told them that the statements are already on record of the investigation,” he said.

After Majithia’s arrest from his Amritsar residence in a case of disproportionate assets by the VB, the Akali leader is on a seven-day police remand.