Chandigarh: Woman leaves house locked for 5 days, returns to find cash, jewellery gone

In yet another theft at a locked house in Chandigarh, thieves decamped with ₹95,000 in cash and around 90 gm gold jewellery from a house in Sector 51.

The complainant, Sudha, told the police that she was away at Ferozepur from October 25 to 29. On returning home, she realised someone had broken into the house from the backside. On checking the almirah, she found its lock broken, and ₹95,000 cash and jewellery, including four pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring and a gold chain, missing.

She approached the police, who registered a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 49 station.

Two car batteries stolen on Saturday night

Thieves took away the batteries of two cars in Sectors 37-B and Sector 40-A on Saturday night.

The cars, both Maruti Suzuki Altos, are owned by Ravinder Kumar of CFSL Colony, Sector 37-B, and Puneet Kumar of Sector 40-A. They said their cars were parked near their houses. Separate cases under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC were registered.