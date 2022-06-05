Chandigarh: Woman on her way to drop son for judo class loses gold chain to snatchers
A woman fell prey to snatchers, who took away her gold chain in Sector 40 on Friday evening.
In her complaint, Shivani Kalia, who works at PGIMER, Chandigarh, told the police that on Friday, she was on her way to drop her son for his judo-karate classes in Sector 40. When she reached near Hanuman Mandir, Sector 40, two youths riding a Honda Active drove up to her and snatched her gold chain and pendant.
They made good their escape before she could make sense of what happened or note down the vehicle’s registration number. Following her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-39 police station.
Police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras near the temple to get clues about the accused.
Snatcher arrested
Police arrested a 22-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone of an autorickshaw driver and recovered a country-made weapon from his possession.
The accused, Sakib Mohd of Phase 2, Bapu Dham colony, was arrested near VIP Gate, Police Lines in Sector 26.
In his complaint, Sanjay Kumar Rai of Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, said that his phone was stolen on June 1 by a youth who hailed his autorickshaw. He added that the victim snatched his phone near Bapu Dham colony and managed to flee from the scene.
A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal has been registered against the accused at the Sector-26 police station.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics