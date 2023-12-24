Changing aesthetics: Work starts in Kashmir’s heritage city Shehr-e-Khas

After the civil lines in Kashmir capital, the focus has now shifted to Srinagar city’s old areas, as under the Smart City Project big renovation works are underway in Shehr-e-Khaas(the proper city) also known as Downtown of the summer capital. Officials say that the bridges and old heritage buildings are being renovated with an aim to safeguard the past of the ancient city. (HT Photo)

Many projects have already been completed. Be it renovation of the city’s landmark “Clock Tower” or the historic ‘Polo View’ market or the banks of River Jhelum, the city’s aesthetics are changing with the completion of various projects

Now the focus has shifted towards the congested old parts of the city known for its heritage and traditions. Officials say that the bridges and old heritage buildings are being renovated with an aim to safeguard the past of the ancient city. “Many beautification works are underway to restore the historic glory of the old city. Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has taken up a project to redesign the old Habba Kadal Bridge at the cost of ₹1.80 crore. The bridge being redesigned similar to Zero Bridge in Civil Lines, will have a lot of sitting spaces, Gazebos and kiosks on it after its completion and will be exclusively for pedestrian use only. ₹40 crore project for underground electric ducting, drainage/ sewerage, rationalisation of electric utilities façade improvement of Copper Market in Zaina Kadal and Mahraj Gunj, Malaratta Street (Bohri Kadal–Pandan Axis),” said a senior government officer associated with the Smart City Project.

He said that ₹ 23 crore projects are being executed at Dalgate-Gojwara corridor via Dastageer Sahib Shrine comprising of upgradation of road, construction of footpaths, rationalisation of utilities, construction of eight kilometers drainage network for storm water, plazas at different intersection etc. “The government wants to make the old city major tourist attraction place based on its old history and heritage,” he said.

People in ‘Old City’ or Shehr-e-Khaas in Srinagar started settling more than 1,500 years ago. It is famous for its Sufi shrines, mausoleums, a series of bridges over Jhelum, mosques, temples and the places where agitations against autocracy first took place. The ambience of the old structures transports one into the pages of history.

Historians say that though Srinagar was established as the capital by Ashoka in 300 BC at Pandrethan region to the south, it was later shifted to Shehr-e-Khaas by Raja Parversena, who named it Parverpur, in the 6th century AD. Its development received an impetus during the Mughal rule.

Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) commissioner Athar Amir Khan has been talking about the projects being undertaken as part of the Smart City Project. “The restoration work on these buildings in Shehr-e-khas old city of Srinagar is probably one of the most challenging and at the same the most satisfying work that’s going on. Every window, every building is a living example of the city’s heritage vernacular architecture! This heritage we can never afford to loose!,” Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while posting the pictures of renovation of the old city. He recently posted pictures of old Habba Kadal which is given a new look like Zero bridge in the civil lines area.

“Habba Kadal Bridge across River Jhelum in its new avatar! Getting final touches. We are close to its completion, just in a few days more the bridge will be ready to host you in the heart of our old city. The bridge will bring tourism and activity back to this heritage centre in the city,” he said.

However, the projects aimed to enhance road quality have resulted in the digging of many important roads connecting the old city with rest of the capital and vice versa. The residents are feeling the brunt of the dug-out old city.

“Apparently, the aim of the officials to change the developmental scenario of the old city is a welcome step but it seems it is lacking proper planning. All the roads have been dug up simultaneously causing immense hardships to the residents, especially daily commuters, patients and children,” said an old city shopkeeper Mohammad Maqbool.

Another resident said the officials need to pace up the road renovation projects. “ The winter is coming. The roads are full of potholes and dug up drains. Whatever they have planned they need to strategise and finish the projects where the footfall is more,” said a buisnessman Javed Ahmad.

Chief engineer Smart City Project Mohammad Ayoub Kirmani said in the second phase which is likely to begin from mid of next year more projects will be taken up. “The city will get a new look.”

Many projects related to the smart city have now become Srinagar’s new tourist attraction, especially the Clock Tower after its inauguration on August 14. The place holds a significant place in Kashmir politics. Recently India Post Office released a special cover commemorating the Revamped Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk under Srinagar Smart City.

According to an official, the Smart city Project, which started in 2017, comprises area-based development with an estimated amount of ₹2,869 crore and pan-city solutions with an estimated cost of ₹765 crore. The district Srinagar, spread over 294 sq km with a population of 13.5 lakh, was one of the cities selected for the Smart City Mission launched by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), GoI, in which 100 cities were selected for urban renewal and retrofitting.

Many projects were completed before the G20 event in May this year. Airport road and flyover were spruced up while also illuminating the city. Established in 1952, the Poloview market was revamped recently under the Smart City project and inaugurated in May, making it the first pedestrian and wire-free market with underground drainage, electricity and communication system in Srinagar. The Clock Tower was also given a fresh makeover. MA road has also been completed besides the Jhelum riverfront development. Smart electric buses equipped with air-conditioners and cameras were also introduced in the summer capital. The authorities have also completed the Geographic Information System mapping and physical verification of households and commercial establishments and are now pasting unique digital door number plates with QR codes on the city’s houses and shops.

Of 137 projects, work on 66 projects was completed while 71 were ongoing projects, as per the Srinagar Smart City website. Some 16 projects will be completed from December 2023 to June 2024, which is the deadline set by the Government of India.