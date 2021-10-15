Channi calls on Amarinder at his farmhouse in Siswan

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday called on his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh at his Siswan farmhouse in Mohali district.

Channi was accompanied by his newlywed son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur, who took blessings from the former CM. Channi’s wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur and elder brother Manmohan Singh were also present.

The CM’s family stayed at the farmhouse for around 45 minutes and had tea with Amarinder. The former CM had not attended the wedding last week as he was in Delhi.

The chief minister’s office termed the visit personal. However, some Congress leaders say it was an effort by the CM to placate Amarinder, who is upset the way he was displaced by the party high command from the top post last month.

“He (Channi) is trying to project his image as the one who takes everyone in the party along,” said a cabinet minister requesting anonymity.

Channi took over from Amarinder last month after a prolonged political slugfest within the state Congress unit when some cabinet ministers opposed his style of functioning and sought his removal.