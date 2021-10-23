Channi failed to provide real benefit to people: Majithia

Shiromani Akali dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi promised development works and projects to the tune of ₹15,000 crore in the last one month but failed to give any real benefit to people as no money was allocated to fulfill these commitments.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Majithia said, “The promises he made will remain on paper only and it will be left to the next SAD-BSP alliance government to fulfill them. The government owes ₹8,000 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) alone. Of this, ₹4,500 crore is on account of power subsidy for agriculture and ₹2,500 crore pending dues of government departments.”

₹1,505 crore is needed to waive power bills of people with a load of less than 2 kilowatt besides thousands of crores on other promises like increasing subsidy for scheduled caste (SC) and backward class (BC) power consumers, he said. “The government also needs ₹2,400 crore to clear the SC scholarship scheme backlog and ₹550 crore is to be paid to the landless labourers,” he added.

On allegations levelled by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa against former CM Amarinder Singh, Majithia said, “Randhawa enjoyed plum ministries under Amarinder and was never tired of praising his former boss and his associates. If he has issue with anyone he should recommend a central probe or one by a Supreme Court judge to look into the matter.”