Chaos at Amritsar airport as 22 IndiGo flights cancelled

Amid the ongoing crisis in IndiGo in terms of operations of flights, 22 flights were cancelled on Friday at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Prices of flights of other airlines have almost doubled.

Speaking over the phone, airport director Bhupendra Singh said, “On Friday, 22 of total 24 flights to and from Amritsar airport were cancelled. All cancelled flights are domestic. One international flight, which operated from Amritsar to Sharjah (UAE), remained operational”.

The passengers who reached the airport to board IndiGo flights faced a lot of inconvenience. They reached the airport after rescheduling their flights, but rescheduled flights were also cancelled. They came to know about the cancellation on reaching the airport. The stranded passengers were seen exchanging heat with the staff at the counter of the airline at the airport. The airline made accommodation arrangements in a hotel for some passengers.

The passengers standing at the counter of the airline said that they have been taking rounds of the airport for the last three days, but the flights are getting cancelled repeatedly.

Pertinently, other airlines are charging almost double for the flights in this hour of crisis. As per Sameep Singh, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, the flight charges are expected to increase in coming days.