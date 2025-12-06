Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Chaos at Amritsar airport as 22 IndiGo flights cancelled

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 06:16 am IST

Speaking over the phone, airport director Bhupendra Singh said, “On Friday, 22 of total 24 flights to and from Amritsar airport were cancelled. All cancelled flights are domestic. One international flight, which operated from Amritsar to Sharjah (UAE), remained operational”.

Amid the ongoing crisis in IndiGo in terms of operations of flights, 22 flights were cancelled on Friday at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Prices of flights of other airlines have almost doubled.

The passengers who reached the airport to board IndiGo flights faced a lot of inconvenience. They reached the airport after rescheduling their flights, but rescheduled flights were also cancelled. They came to know about the cancellation on reaching the airport. The stranded passengers were seen exchanging heat with the staff at the counter of the airline at the airport. The airline made accommodation arrangements in a hotel for some passengers.

The passengers standing at the counter of the airline said that they have been taking rounds of the airport for the last three days, but the flights are getting cancelled repeatedly.

Pertinently, other airlines are charging almost double for the flights in this hour of crisis. As per Sameep Singh, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, the flight charges are expected to increase in coming days.

AI Summary AI Summary

Amid a flight operation crisis at IndiGo, 22 out of 24 flights were cancelled on Friday at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, leaving many passengers stranded. Flight prices of other airlines have surged nearly 100%. Passengers expressed frustration over repeated cancellations and long wait times, while IndiGo arranged hotel accommodations for some.