Chaos at PAU as unions, politicians denied entry to CM’s ‘open’ debate

Chaos loomed large outside Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) gate number 1 after police on Wednesday denied entry to members of various teachers, farmers associations and social activists despite an “open invitation” to the debate between chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and other leaders of opposition.

Organisations staging protest against state government outside PAU gate number 1 in Ludhiana . (HT PHOTO)

Irked, those denied entry staged a protest at the varsity gates.

Police, meanwhile, detained some members of teacher’s union and National Students union of India (NSUI) president Isherpreet Singh, who had reached the spot carrying posters of slain singer turned politician Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala with a slogan “Hai Koi Jawab (do you have an answer?)”. They were later released.

Sippy Sharma, an unemployed physical training instructor, and member of the PTI Teachers Union, whom AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had called his “sister” while promising jobs in the lead-up to the Punjab assembly elections also reached PAU to stage a protest.

Sharma said neither the CM nor the education minister have spoken about their job status since being elected to power.

Members of several unions, including overage multipurpose health workers, Nasha Virodhi Manch, BEd, TET pass unemployed teachers, veterinary artificial insemination workers, ETT TET Pass (5,994) unemployed teachers had also staged protest when they were denied entry. They said that they had reached PAU after the CM posted “Khulla Sadda (open invitation)” to all Punjabis for the debate.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Harish Rai Dhanda, Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, another former legislator Tarsem Jodhan were also denied entry.

Speaking on the issue, SAD general secretary Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad said the event was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) show — wherein the public relation department and police were misused, adding that Mann’s address lacked depth and failed to address the pressing issues faced by the state.State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Anil Sarin, meanwhile, dubbed the debate as a “comedy” show.

Tight security at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in view of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s debate disrupted the daily functioning at the campus on Wednesday, with students and teachers facing the brunt of inconvenience.

The elaborate security measures, including multiple ID card checks and barricading, led to snarls, affecting not only academics, but also the ongoing Saras Mela — leaving both visitors and vendors disappointed.

Amid the multi-pronged security arrangements, entry through five of the university gates was restricted. With only one gate left open for the general public, chaos loomed large.

Day scholars, who travelled long distances to attend classes were among the worst-affected, arriving late and missing the initial two classes of the day.

A student from Ayali Khurd village not wishing to be named said, “I had to wait in traffic for half an hour before reaching gate number one, but was sent to gate number six, where I showed my ID card to enter. I had to park far from my department and walk over 3 km. I missed two classes because of it.”

The teachers’ association, meanwhile, also condemned the government’s decision to hold a political event at an educational institution. They argued that such events not only inconvenienced students and faculty members, but also disrupted the decorum.

Punjab Agriculture University Teachers’ Association secretary Professor Mandeep Gill said, “If the government wishes to hold discussions or debates on agricultural topics or address student concerns, PAU can be a suitable venue. However, bringing politics into an educational institution devalues it.”

“The Punjab Government has implemented revised pay scales for teachers at PAU, but they have left the allowances unchanged. The pensions of university teachers who retired prior to January 1, 2016, remain unaltered. These are the issues that should be the focus of discussion at PAU, rather than political agendas,” he added.

“Moreover, if the event is happening in a designated area, why fortify the entire university, essentially turning it into a cantonment area?” he questioned.

The extensive barricading and imposition of a no-vehicle zone also had a significant impact on the ongoing Saras Mela. Vendors, expecting large crowds on Karva Chauth, were left disappointed as security checks and barricades deterred visitors until late in the day.

Atif Siddique, a vendor from Saharanpur, said, “Today is a big festival, and we anticipated a significant turnout, but the debate limited the event to half a day. Those who have set up commercial stalls have paid rent for the entire day and must compensate their labourers for the full day despite the hindrance.”

