Charanjit Channi meets family of Barnala student who died in Ukraine
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday visited his constituency Bhadaur and interacted with party workers.
Earlier, he met the family of Chandan Jindal (22), who died in Ukraine on March 2.
The CM said the Punjab government is pursuing with the Centre to bring back the body as well as the deceased’s father, who is stuck in Ukraine. He said the state government will provide all help to the family.
Chandan was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia town. He was admitted to a hospital in Ukraine on February 2 and died on March 2. Chandan’s father Shishan Jindal, who went to Ukraine to take care of his ailing son, is also stuck there.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
-
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
-
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.