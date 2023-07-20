Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chargesheet filed against 8 PEd teachers, agent in Rajouri fake degrees case

Chargesheet filed against 8 PEd teachers, agent in Rajouri fake degrees case

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 20, 2023 11:28 PM IST

A 489-page charge sheet has been produced against eight teachers and the agent through whom they procured fake bachelors degrees in physical education from Global Open University, Nagaland

Crime branch’s economic offences wing on Thursday produced a charge sheet before a local court in Rajouri against eight physical education teachers and an agent in a fake degrees case.

Sharing details, an official said, “Eight physical education teachers and an agent in Rajouri have been charge sheeted in the case under sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471 (all forgery), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120-B (concealing design to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code for arranging fake degrees and using them for securing higher grades in the department.”

The eight accused physical education teachers and the agent were identified as Shaida Akhter of Darhal, Gulzar Hussain of Darhal Chowkian, Parveen Akhter of Kheora, Kuldeep Singh of Nowshera, Jamil Hussainof Dodsan Bala, Attamjeet Singh of Nowshera, Raghubir Chander of Patrara, Neelam Kumari Sharma of Thandapani and agent Mohammad Shabir of Thanamandi (presently at Bhalwal in Jammu district).

The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by the unemployed youth of Rajouri who alleged that during the year 2010 about 130 appointments were made in Rajouri by Secretary SSRB Srinagar and most of the candidates were having CPeD (Certificate in Physical Education). The certificates were managed by the teachers from the Global Open University Nagaland, whereas they never physically joined the University to attend the classes.

Likewise, there are other physical education teachers who managed BPed degrees through agents and produced the same before district youth services and sports officers at the time of joining their duties and succeeded in getting pay grade of 2,800 instead of 2,400.

Outlining the investigation, a spokesperson said, “The statements of complainants were recorded, records were obtained from the department concerned, fake degrees were seized and it was found that the accused candidates were appointed as physical education teachers in Rajouri district on the CPed basis, however they later produced BPed certificates before the competent authority and succeeded in getting the higher pay grade of 2,800 to which they were not entitled to.”

“The seized record revealed that eight accused teachers managed fake BPeD certificates with the help of the agent,” the spokesperson added.

