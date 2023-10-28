Charges framed against Chandigarh power dept’s JE accused of graft

A special CBI court has framed charges against a junior engineer (JE) of the Chandigarh electricity department who was arrested in 2022 for taking ₹8,000 as bribe from a city resident. Charges against Satish Kumar Sharma have been framed under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per CBI’s case, Sharma was booked for demanding ₹ 8,000 from one Rajender Singh. (Shutterstock)

Charges against Satish Kumar Sharma have been framed under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per CBI’s case, Sharma was booked for demanding ₹8,000 from one Rajender Singh.

Kumar had inspected Singh’s electricity meter on receiving a complaint about excess electricity load and detected a single meter being used for two houses. To dispose of the matter, he had allegedly demanded ₹8,000 from Singh and accepted the money in his office room in Sector 40 on July 11, 2022, following which he was arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!