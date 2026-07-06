Chargesheet against 5 for securing loan on forged documents

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch in Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against five persons for allegedly using forged revenue records and fake property documents to get a loan of ₹60 lakh from Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Chargesheet has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, in a case filed in 2019. (File)

Chargesheet has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, in a case filed in 2019, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet has been filed against Sheikh Samiullah , of Arampora Nawakadal Srinagar; Ab. Ahad Bhat of Mufti Bagh Harwan; Ghulam Nabi Baqal of Hazratbal, Srinagar; Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi of HMT Zainkote, Srinagar and Sartaj Ahamd Hakeem from Nai Sadak Habba Kadal, Srinagar, for securing bank loans through forged revenue records and fabricated title documents.

“Investigation established that the accused Sheikh Samiullah in connivance with others acted in a conspiracy to deceive the bank and misappropriate the loan amount,” an EOW spokesperson.

The investigation was initiated after J&K Bank lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had obtained a term loan of ₹30 lakh from its Zainkote Branch and a cash credit facility of ₹30 lakh from its Residency Road Branch in 2007 by mortgaging properties on the basis of fake documents.

“The borrowers subsequently defaulted, and verification by revenue authorities confirmed that the mortgage documents and revenue extracts were forged,” the spokesperson said.

The crime branch urged people to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents to the SSP, EOW Kashmir.