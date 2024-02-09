Charuni, Tikait, Ekta-Ugrahan factions to stay away from Feb 13 march

As many as 15 farmer unions from Haryana and Punjab have geared up to take part in ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on February 13 to press for their demands. As many as 15 farmer unions from Haryana and Punjab have geared up to take part in ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on February 13 to press for their demands. (HT Photo)

However, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Charuni), BKU (Tikait) and BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) factions, who were the main constituents of the 2021 agitation against the three farm laws, have distanced themselves from this ‘Delhi Chalo’ call.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Inderjit Singh from Rohtak said that the farmer outfits like Charuni and Tikait factions are not taking part in this protest and the unions whose activists had raised flag at the Red Fort during the Republic Day function are leading the protest.

Also, Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa from Jind said they are not taking part in this protest because no deliberations were held with farmer unions, which have bases in Haryana.

In Haryana, Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan union state convener Abhimanyu Kohar and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Amarjeet Singh Mohri are leading the protest. Kohar is holding meetings in Central and Bagri belts of Haryana while Mohri is mobilising people in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra districts.

Talking to HT over the phone, Kohar said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given ‘Delhi Chalo’ call on February 13.

“The central government has asked us to hold talks with them over the demands and hopefully we will hold talks with a senior Union minister in Chandigarh by late night,” he added.

Mohri, who is mobilising farmers in the northern Haryana, said that they are visiting villages and holding meetings with farmers, urging them to take part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Police have already stocked up concrete blocks, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and Dabwali borders to prevent Punjab farmers’ entry to Haryana. The Jind police have installed two CCTV cameras near Pauli village to check the movement of farmers.

Meanwhile, state vice-president of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Jhanda Singh Jethuke said that the organisation is not part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) that is planning the Delhi march next week.

“The Ugrahan faction has already clarified that it is not a part of any front, and the union decides its own protests or extend issue-based support. We are not associated with the forthcoming call of protest in which Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is also a part,” said Jethuke.

(With inputs from Bathinda)