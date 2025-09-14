CHB cancels allotment of 600 small flats, 56 houses over violations in 3 years

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has taken major action against violators over the past three years, cancelling allotment of 600 small flats and 56 houses across the city. In addition, nearly 1,000 allottees have been served eviction notices. Between 2022 and 2025, the board issued 703 challans for fresh violations and 250 show-cause notices in pending cases. (HT File Photo)

The board not only issued challans and show-cause notices for both new and old violations but also recovered ₹75.20 crore from defaulters of small flats during the past four financial years.

The figures were presented by CHB officials during a meeting with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday. Between 2022 and 2025, the board issued 703 challans for fresh violations and 250 show-cause notices in pending cases.

As a result, many allottees lost their allotted units. Most of the cancelled small flats were located in Dhanas, Sector 38 (West), and adjoining areas. The primary reasons cited for cancellation were violation of rules, breach of allotment conditions and misuse of properties. Of the eviction notices issued, 55 units were actually vacated.

₹75.20-crore recovery in four years

CHB reported a recovery of ₹75.20 crore from small flat allottees between 2022 and July 2025, including dues with 12% interest. Collections included ₹18 crore in 2022-23, ₹18.50 crore in 2023-24, ₹23.63 crore in 2024-25, and ₹15.07 crore up to July 8, 2025.

The board also claimed transparency in grievance redressal. On the CPGRAMS portal, 365 complaints were received between 2022 and July 2025—all of which were resolved. On its website, 872 complaints were registered in the same period, with zero pendency reported.