Occupants of two Chandigarh Housing Board units in Mauli Jagran told to vacate in a month

After cancelling the allotment of two dwelling units in Mauli Jagran for illegally operating a liquor vend by merging the flats, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday ordered their occupants to vacate the premises within a month. The board had cancelled the allotment of the two dwelling units, 1880 and 1881, in the first week of May. (HT File)

The CHB had cancelled the allotment of the two dwelling units, 1880 and 1881, in the first week of May.

According to the notice issued by the CHB secretary, as required under Section 51 of the Haryana Housing Board Act, as applicable in UT, the violators have also been told to tender an explanation and produce evidence, if any, on June 22 and show cause within 14 days why the proposed orders should not be executed.

The occupants had illegally merged two dwelling units to run a wine and beer shop from the premises. The occupants had also constructed balconies on government land. They were served show-cause notices and asked to close the liquor shop, but they had failed to comply.

As per terms of allotment, CHB dwelling units cannot be used for purposes other than residence. Further, no alterations can be made without prior approval in writing of the board.