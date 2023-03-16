CHB to hold special camp to clear pending files on March 18

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be holding a special camp on March 18 to clear 10 pending applications. The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be holding a special camp on March 18 to clear 10 pending applications. (Image for representational purpose)

The camp will be held at CHB office’s Block B in Sector 9-D from 10 am to 1 am.

Working on expeditious delivery of services to public, CHB, through a public notice on February 8, had sought details of applications filed up to December 31, 2022.

All such applicants were requested to provide the details through e-mail at chbpending@gmail.com by February 28, 2023.

As many as 21 applications were received and the applicants were contacted to complete the pending documentation, if any. Out of the total applications, three were approved, eight were rejected and 10 are under process.