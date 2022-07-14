CHB to offer new licences to heirs of deceased Small Flats allottees
UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairperson Dharam Pal announced that in cases where both the allottees, husband and wife have expired, after the allotment of Small Flats, a fresh licence will be created in favour of the surviving heirs, subject to them fulfilling requisite conditions.
The new allotment will be done if the surviving heirs are residing in the premises, are not involved in any criminal case/activity, the dwelling unit is properly maintained without any violation, the licence fee of the dwelling unit have been duly paid in time and they fulfil the other conditions and guidelines of the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006.
The adviser further said the decision will settle all the pending cases and will provide a relief to hundreds of surviving heirs of allottees where both the parents have expired and transfer of the dwelling unit was pending in absence of the policy decision.
CHB initiates eviction drive
An eviction drive was carried out by CHB in Dadumajra and Sector 38-West on Wednesday.
An occupant was evicted and the dwelling unit was vacated from unauthorised occupation in Dadumajra. The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the unit was sealed by the officers of the CHB.
Three commercial booths at Sector 38-West were earlier cancelled due to non-payment of instalments. Even after cancellation the occupants reamined in illegal occupation of these booths. Two booths were found closed and its possessions were assumed and the premises were sealed by the CHB team.
Speaking about the drive, CHD chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “These evictions have been carried out following the due procedure. Damage charged for illegal occupation of the booths are being computed and will be recovered from them. The vacated units will be repaired by the CHB and will be put to sale through the transparent process of e-Tender in next few months.”
-
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
-
Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on 'Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day' on Wednesday. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
-
Drive against drug menace: Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies. He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number '78370-18501' and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it.
-
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
-
NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. The achievement comes close to last year's success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways.
