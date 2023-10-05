CHB small flats: Over 15,000 allottees face eviction over unpaid rent

With the rent dues of over 15,000 allottees of small flats mounting to ₹52 crore, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has warned the wilful defaulters of cancellation of allotment if rent is not paid at the earliest. A list of defaulters has been uploaded on CHB website. (HT File Photo)

“Over 15,000 small flat allottees have not cleared their outstanding dues amounting to ₹52 crore for a long time. A list of defaulters has been uploaded on CHB website,” CHB officials said.

The board had allotted 18,138 flats as part of the Small Flats Scheme, with 2,000 of these falling under the Affordable Rental Housing Complex Scheme. The allottees and their families are the only people permitted to live in these apartments, and they are required to pay a monthly fee of ₹800 for the first five years of ownership, after which the rent is hiked by 20% every five years.

These apartments are not allowed to be sold, sublet, transferred or given away to any other individuals.

The apartment complexes are located in Sectors 49, 56 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Maloya (small flats) and Maloya (ARHC).

Door-to-door surveys carried out in June and July 2022 revealed that 15,995 of the 18,138 small apartments/ARHCS apartments were being used by original allottees.

Of the 2,143 small apartments that were left, 1,117 were discovered to be occupied by unauthorised individuals, 636 were found to be locked and 168 residents refused to provide information to the survey crews. A second survey was carried out in November 2022 to find any small apartments that had been discovered to be locked during the first survey.

Out of 2,143 small flats, notices were served on 540 defaulters. After hearing and giving sufficient opportunity of personal hearing, 83 occupants failed to prove bona fide occupation. Therefore, their allotments were cancelled.

