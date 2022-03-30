Check illegal buses plying in state: Minister to RTAs

Chandigarh

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday directed secretaries of all the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) to launch intensive checking campaign to stop illegal buses plying in the state.

The minister issued the directions during a meeting with officials of the transport department. He said while strict action should be taken as per the rules against the defaulting and illegally operating buses, all the small and big bus operators should be given appropriate time in timetable. “No discrimination will be tolerated,” he said.

During the meeting at the office of state transport commissioner, Bhullar directed all RTAs to coordinate with the officials of Punjab Roadways to check the illegal operation of buses.

“The officials of Punjab Roadways should ensure that no illegal bus operates from bus stand. If any such bus is found operating, the RTA should be informed immediately”, he added.

Giving strict instructions to ensure action against illegal contract carriage buses and other buses plying outside the bus stands, Bhullar said action should also be taken against the violating school bus operators as per the rules and regulations and the provisions of ‘Safe School Vahan Policy’ should be strictly enforced.

Those present included principal secretary, transport, K Siva Prasad, state transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia, additional state transport commissioner Amarbir Singh Sidhu, director, state transport, Amandeep Kaur and PRTC Patiala managing director Pawandeep Kaur.