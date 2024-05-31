 Check queue status at poll booths on website: Ludhiana DEO - Hindustan Times
Check queue status at poll booths on website: Ludhiana DEO

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2024 11:46 PM IST

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Friday exhorted residents of the district to use the website—voteforludhiana.in—to track queues at polling stations on Saturday and visit the booths to cast votes at their convenience.

The DEO said the information about voters in the queue would be updated after every half an hour.

“Given the ongoing heatwave conditions, this was another step taken by the administration to help the voters in planning their schedule for voting at their polling stations on Saturday,” added Sawhney.

The website has been developed by district administration and experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), including faculty members Akshay and Jagdeep. The experts had also trained the polling parties on how to upload the data and update the details on the website every half an hour.

Sawhney said the residents could track the crowd at any particular polling station through the website by submitting information regarding the booth number, constituency, etc. A QR code has also been generated by the administration which will lead the residents directly to voteforludhiana.in.

The DEO said different initiatives were also being taken to ensure sheds, fans, lemonade, fans, etc. at the polling stations so that the voters do not face any inconvenience due to heat.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Check queue status at poll booths on website: Ludhiana DEO
