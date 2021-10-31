Check sale of ‘fake’ biodiesel, Punjab petroleum dealers urge govt

The Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has urged the state government to take note of ‘fake’ biodiesel which is affecting traders and also revenue of the government.

Members of the association alleged that an oil base/chemical oil/industrial grade product was being sold illegally through mobile vans in the market in the name of biodiesel.

Association president Sandeep Sehgal said, “Due to the availability of this form of fuel at less price than diesel, most of the vehicles have shifted to biodiesel. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also registered a massive cut in the sale of high-speed diesel. Motor speed and high-speed diesel vehicles have also shifted to the BS-6 category despite huge government investment. Due to the negligence of the government, low-grade oil is being sold illegally in the market to meet the demand of the market, which needs to be curbed, otherwise, the loss of government revenue will continue.”

Sehgal added that the service of delivering fuel door-to-door had been started for those heavy machines or vehicles which could not reach the petrol pump. “But it is seen that government and OMC orders are being flouted openly and their access is being extended to motorable, passenger and agricultural vehicles, which is directly causing loss to the petrol pump owners,” he said and added that action must be taken against those indulging in this.

The association also expressed concern over the higher VAT rate in Punjab as compared to Chandigarh. Association’s general secretary Rajesh Kumar said about 1,000 petrol pumps of Punjab adjoining Chandigarh and other states were on the verge of closure. Fuel prices have been increasing for the past four days and Mohali continues to have the most expensive petrol and diesel in the Tricity.