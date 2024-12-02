Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cheema advocates for continuation of GST compensation regime

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2024 10:35 PM IST

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised that the GST Council, as per the Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, has the mandate to recommend extending the compensation period beyond five years

In a strong push for the continuation of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation regime, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday strongly recommended the continuation of the GST compensation cess regime beyond March 31, 2026, to ensure that states can mitigate the revenue loss caused by the subsumation of various taxes into the indirect tax.

TPunjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the rate of tax on goods under the value added tax (VAT) regime was significantly higher than the rate applicable under the GST. (HT File)
TPunjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the rate of tax on goods under the value added tax (VAT) regime was significantly higher than the rate applicable under the GST. (HT File)

This recommendation was made by Cheema during the group of ministers (GoM) meeting on compensation cess, which he attended via video conferencing.

Cheema emphasised that the GST Council, as per the Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, has the mandate to recommend extending the compensation period beyond five years. He highlighted the significant and permanent revenue loss faced by Punjab due to the subsumation of the purchase tax on foodgrains into GST. This tax was a crucial contributor to the state’s revenue in the pre-GST era, he added.

The finance minister further pointed out that the rate of tax on goods under the value added tax (VAT) regime was significantly higher than the rate applicable under the GST. He said this discrepancy has resulted in considerable revenue loss for the state. He stressed that the continuation of the GST compensation cess regime is essential to address these financial challenges and ensure the fiscal stability of states like Punjab.

Cheema’s call for action reflects the broader concerns of many states that have experienced similar revenue losses due to implementing the GST. His recommendation aims to ensure that states are adequately compensated for their financial setbacks and can continue to provide essential services and development initiatives for their citizens.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On