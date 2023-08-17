Punjab will be ‘drug-free’ by next I-Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a blueprint is ready for dealing a blow to the menace of drugs and make Punjab a drug-free state by the next Independence Day. Mann was addressing a gathering after unfurling a national flag in a state-level function on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. HT Image

The chief minister said the day is not far when due to persistent efforts by Punjabis, the state will lead the country.

“Every effort is being made by the state government in this regard and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause as a humble tribute to the national heroes,” he said.

On the issue of the drug menace in the state, Mann vowed to make Punjab a “drug-free” state by the next Independence Day. He said the state government has prepared a blueprint against ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug), and it will be implemented with the pro-active support of the people.

“We are ready with a big plan, and you will start seeing the results. I am getting calls from villagers who say that they are ready to support the government because an entire village knows who is selling (drugs),” said Mann without elaborating much about the blueprint.

“I assure you that before next August 15, we will be successful in washing away the stigma of ‘chitta’,” he said.

Mann said the state government is ensuring judicious utilisation of the funds from the state exchequer. Mann also initiated the process to hand over cheques of compensation to people affected by floods.

The chief minister said that the compensation has been assessed after the special girdawari conducted across the state. “The Punjab government is duty-bound to compensate the people in the wake of floods across the state. There is no dearth of funds with the state government for this purpose, and every effort will be made to give relief to the flood-hit people,” Mann said.

Will eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: Mann

Isru (Ludhiana) Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said problems like corruption and drugs have flourished in the state due to the patronization by the previous governments. Addressing the gathering during a function to mark the martyrdom day of Karnail Singh Isru, the hero of Goa liberation on Independence Day, the CM said his government will eradicate all issues inherited by it from the previous state governments to realise the dreams of “martyrs and freedom fighters of the country”.

Batting for Bharat Ratna award for the legendary martyrs like Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, the chief minister said that it will be a humble tribute to these heroes who had made unparalleled sacrifices for the country. He said that bestowing the Bharat Ratna award to these martyrs will enhance the prestige of this award.

The chief minister said that the state government has already enhanced the ex-gratia given to armed forces personnel in case of any mishap in the line of duty. Likewise, he said that the family of corona warriors who had attained martyrdom during duty, have also been given ex-gratia grants.

Paying tributes to Karnail Singh Isru, the CM said that the martyr was the hero of the liberation of Goa from Portuguese imperialism. He said that the people will always remain indebted to this great national hero for his supreme sacrifice.

Slamming the former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Mann said that these opportunist leaders had never been with the people but they had always sided with either the Mughals or British or Congress and now with BJP whatever suited them. CM also felicitated Charanjit Kaur, the widow of Karnail Singh Isru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON