Shortage of Punjabi teachers will be fulfilled soon, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the shortage of teachers for Punjabi subject in the state would be fulfilled soon and teachers will have to teach some other subjects along with Punjabi. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

The chief minister took this decision after listening to candidates who had passed Punjabi PGT and HTET, during a Jan Samwad programme in Kurukshetra’s Karah Sahib village. He said the recruitment process will be started soon after completing the formalities in this regard.

He said Antyodaya fairs were being organised in every village under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana.

During the Jan Samwad programme, widow of a safai karmachari of Siana Saidan village complained before the CM that she had been working without pay for two years and was removed from the job. On her complaint, the CM ordered the BDPO to reinstate her on the same salary on which she was hired.

SHGs in Kurukshetra village earns praise from CM

The chief minister also praised self-help groups (SHGs) of Barna village. At least 30 SHGs working in the village managed to save ₹ 20 lakh from self-generated employment opportunities.

The CM also met the SHG members during a Jan Samwad held in the village said they were doing a commendable job by providing employment opportunities to the families who need it the most, along with taking care of their own families.

CM accepts appeal of elderly woman

On the complaint of an elderly woman about buses not stopping in the village, the chief minister said at least eight buses plying between Pehowa and Kurukshetra would stop in the village for the convenience of the citizens.

He directed the roadways general manager to prepare a 12-hour route chart for the buses of Kaithal and Pehowa depots and instruct the drivers and conductors to stop the buses on the fixed routes.