Better air connectivity will open distant areas to tourists: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that strengthening air connectivity is important to achieve the state government’s goal of getting five crore tourists annually. He added 16 heliports were being constructed at all district headquarters, including tribal and far-flung areas, in a phased manner to facilitate tourists to access unexplored destinations. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He was presiding over a meeting on Friday in Shimla. Presenting first phase of a plan to increase tourism to the state, officials said that nine heliports were to be developed at Jaskot in Hamirpur, Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra, Sultanpur in Chamba, Manali in Kullu, Jispa, Sissu and Rangreek in Lahaul-Spiti and Sharbo in Kinnaur.

The CM said that the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the construction of Sultanpur, Rakkar, Palampur and Jaskot heliports have been received and the process is underway for other heliports. Officials added that Kangra Airport is being expanded to facilitate tourists.

Sukhu said that in the second phase, seven heliports would be set up at Pangi and Holi in Chamba, Auhar in Bilaspur, Dharkiyari in Sirmaur, Chanshal in Shimla, Jankaur-Haar in Una and Galang in Solan.

He said that the Rakkar heliport has received clearance under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (FCA) and the application for heliports at Jaskot, Manali, Jispa, Sissu, Rangrik, Pangi and Holi has been submitted online.

Once commissioned, the heliports will prove to be a boon to the tourism sector of the state, Sukhu said.

“When the destinations are made easily accessible, people prefer to travel there, giving a lift to the local tourism industry and helping the economy”, he said.

He added that tourism is one of the key contributors to the state’s economy and opens up of employment opportunities for the local youth. He reiterated that the state government has decided to make Kangra district as ”Tourism Capital” will spend about ₹3,000 crore for this.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, education minister Rohit Thakur, panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, chief parliamentary secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, CM’s principal private secretary Vivek Bhatia and other senior officers attended the meeting.