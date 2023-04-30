Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tech can help bring transparency, efficiency in judicial system, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tech can help bring transparency, efficiency in judicial system, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 30, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Sukhu emphasised the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system.

Use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday while highlighting the importance of technology in making the lives masses easier.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing the North Zone regional conference on 'Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology' at Peterhoff, Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)
He was delivering the inaugural address at the North Zone-II Regional Conference on ‘Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology’ at Hotel Peterhof.

“With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proved a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people,” said the chief minister.

He said that a reliable and speedy judicial system is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country and when justice is seen being served, the faith of the common man in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened, and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible.

Delay in justice is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country, Sukhu said, and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem.

The chief minister expressed hope that the conference would go a long way in deriving new ideas and pave the way for legal reforms in the country thereby providing justice to the people of the country at the earliest.

Sukhu said that he himself was a law student, and has a keen interest in the subject. He stated that Himachal has contributed four judges to the Supreme Court of India, which is a matter of great pride for all in the state.

Earlier, acting chief justice Himachal Pradesh high court justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan in his address said that the judiciary being an important pillar of the state plays a vital role in shaping and interpreting the Constitution. He said that the conference is focused on deliberations on the development of technology, including artificial intelligence, crypto-currency and information and communication technology in courts.

National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, director justice AP Sahi, judges of Supreme Court justice Sanjay Karol and justice Aniruddha Bose also spoke on the occasion, while justice Vivek Singh Thakur presented the vote of thanks.

The two-day conference is being attended by approximately 160 judges of the Supreme Court of India, high courts and subordinate courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and was organised by the Himachal Pradesh high court in collaboration with National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

