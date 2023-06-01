Himachal CM Sukhu meets FM, seeks restoration of state’s borrowing limit

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi late on Tuesday and demanded the restoration of state’s borrowing limit that has been cut down by ₹5,500 crore from ₹14,500 crore to ₹9,000 crore. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He requested the Union minister to review the decision to restrict the borrowing under externally aided projects and said that reconsidering this decision would help in development in various sectors. He urged for intervention for expediting signing of loan agreements of six proposals recommended by the department of economic affairs for external funding.

He also requested for granting ₹1000 crore for Greenfield Airport in Mandi and ₹400 crore for expansion of Kangra airport as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

The chief minister also urged her to review the decision to reduce the additional borrowing limit of the state equal to the amount of National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution for the current financial year.

Keeping in view the importance of national security, the chief minister urged for declaring Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project as 100% centrally funded or explore a revenue-sharing mechanism for the stretch up to Beri.

Chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary to chief minister Bharat Khera were also present at the meeting.