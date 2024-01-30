Chief secy orders action against discharge of water pollutants

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officers to take strict action against individuals or institutions involved in discharging polluted water into water sources near industrial or sewage areas in the state. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

The chief secretary on Monday chaired a meeting with officers of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kaushal said ₹45 crore plan has been formulated for the maintenance, cleanliness, and capacity building of drains parallel to drain numbers 6 and 8 in Sonepat-Kundli.

He directed HSPCB officers to inspect the dark coloured water flowing in these drains and complete ongoing work by March.