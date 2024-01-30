 Chief secy orders action against discharge of water pollutants - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chief secy orders action against discharge of water pollutants

Chief secy orders action against discharge of water pollutants

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 30, 2024 07:58 AM IST

The chief secretary on Monday chaired a meeting with officers of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officers to take strict action against individuals or institutions involved in discharging polluted water into water sources near industrial or sewage areas in the state.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (HT File Photo)

The chief secretary on Monday chaired a meeting with officers of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kaushal said 45 crore plan has been formulated for the maintenance, cleanliness, and capacity building of drains parallel to drain numbers 6 and 8 in Sonepat-Kundli.

He directed HSPCB officers to inspect the dark coloured water flowing in these drains and complete ongoing work by March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On