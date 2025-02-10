Chilli cultivation spices up farmers’ profits in Ferozepur

BATHINDA : Ferozepur district is witnessing a significant shift in agricultural practices as farmers are increasingly replacing traditional wheat cultivation with chilli farming. Ferozepur district is witnessing a significant shift in agricultural practices as farmers are increasingly replacing traditional wheat cultivation with chilli farming.

This diversification is proving to be a profitable alternative, with chilli producers earning between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh per acre, compared to ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per acre from wheat cultivation.

According to provisional estimates from the state horticulture authority, nearly 12,000 acres have been dedicated to chilli cultivation in the 2024-25 rabi season. The district is emerging as a major hub for chilli production, with farmers collectively producing over 20,000 tonnes of green and red chillies.

According to Ferozepur district horticulture officer Simran Singh: “In 2017, only 2,000 acres were under chilli cultivation, but this figure has increased sevenfold in the past seven years, and the trend continues,” he said.

The shift in agricultural patterns is significantly benefiting approximately 4,000 farmers, who now sell their produce at a local mandi. Traders from various states purchase the crop, fuelling a growing demand. To further support this transition, organised efforts are underway to encourage farmer groups and entrepreneurs to establish processing units in Ferozepur for chilli-based products such as paste, powder and flakes.

Hardeep Singh, a 32-year-old farmer from Bare Ke village, has been cultivating chilli on 15 acres for 15 years. “Chilli farming is far more profitable than wheat. It costs around ₹50,000 per acre to cultivate chilli, but the earnings can exceed ₹1 lakh. In favourable market conditions, profits can be significantly higher,” he said.

A computer science graduate, Hardeep chose to remain a full-time farmer after witnessing the profitability of alternate cropping. He emphasised the need for government support, particularly in ensuring the adequate supply of fertilisers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP). “For the last two seasons, we faced a shortage of DAP and sellers forced us to buy additional farm products, unnecessarily increasing costs. The government should address this issue,” he urged.

Similarly, Balwinder Singh from Mahalam village said he started chilli farming on four kanals in 2000 and has now it has expanded to 19 acres. He detailed the farming process, which begins in early October with the planting of nurseries. “After 40-45 days, seedlings are transplanted into fields. To protect them from winter, we use polythene sheets supported by low tunnels with iron wires. These tunnels help maintain optimal temperatures until mid-February. The first harvest occurs by March-end, with up to six pickings of green chilli until July. For red chillies, two pickings take place in April and June,” he explained.

Chilli farmers have multiple selling options. “Growers can sell green chillies early if market rates are favourable, wait for them to turn red, dry them, or store them for later sales when rates improve,” Balwinder added. “In the past 24 years, only twice have farmers failed to recover costs; in all other years, profits ranged between ₹1-3 lakh per acre. Farmers should consider chilli cultivation as a long-term investment for substantial earnings.”

Manjinder Singh from Mojgarh stressed the need for state intervention. “The government should establish a processing unit in Ferozepur to purchase chilli from local growers. Additionally, a cold storage facility would enable farmers to store their produce until market rates improve, making chilli farming even more profitable,” he said.

Sukhraj Singh Virk, nodal officer for the upcoming chilli cluster under the state industry and commerce department, announced plans for a horticulture estate in Ferozepur as part of the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative. “This centre will serve as a knowledge hub, providing farmers with access to quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and training from horticulture experts under one roof,” he said.