Chitkara, New York University join hands to launch 2+2 computer science pathway

In a landmark step toward global academic collaboration, Chitkara University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with York University, Toronto, to launch a 2+2 Computer Science pathway for Indian students. The initiative enables students to begin their studies in India and complete their degrees in Canada, combining world-class education with international industry exposure. Under the new pathway, students will complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Computer Science at Chitkara University, paying domestic tuition fees in India. Under the new pathway, students will complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Computer Science at Chitkara University, paying domestic tuition fees in India. (HT File)

They will then transfer their credits to York University’s Lassonde School of Engineering to complete the final two years of the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science. The first cohort is expected to start at York in September 2028. The MoU signing ceremony, held at Chitkara University, formalised a long-term alliance between the two globally recognised institutions. The agreement was signed by Dr. Rhonda Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor of York University, and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, in the presence of senior leadership, faculty, and students. The partnership provides enhanced opportunities for academic mobility, scholarships, housing support, and paid co-op or internship placements. A key feature of the program is a dedicated co-op semester for Chitkara students at York, offering paid work experience, professional networking, and exposure to Canada’s work culture.

“This partnership emphasises quality and preparedness. Students will prove themselves in the first two years, learn through a Canadian-style applied curriculum close to home, and then transfer with confidence to Toronto,” said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University. “At Chitkara University, we are committed to providing our students with diversified pathways to globally recognised credentials. We are pleased that York will support our students through scholarships, housing resources, and expert guidance to ensure a smooth transition to Canada.”

Dr. Rhonda Lenton emphasised that the alliance reflects York’s vision of responsible and inclusive internationalisation. “The York–Chitkara Alliance enables talented Indian students to build strong foundations at home and complete a York degree with paid industry experience. This is the future of higher education,” she said. Dr. Jane Goodyer, Dean of Lassonde School of Engineering, added that the program prepares students to innovate in an AI-driven world through seamless academic progression and real-world learning. The signing of the MoU further deepens York University’s collaboration with Indian higher education institutions and aligns with Chitkara University’s commitment to providing global mobility opportunities for its students through high-quality, internationally benchmarked academic programs.