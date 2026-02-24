Chitkara University hosts 4th edition of Chitkara Lit Fest

Chitkara University hosted the 4th edition of Chitkara Lit Fest — bringing together some of India’s most distinctive voices from poetry, advertising, cricket, and contemporary fiction. The session resonated deeply with students and concluded with a bat signing ceremony that drew considerable excitement. (HT Photo)

The annual literary festival drew participation from students, faculty, and guests, cementing its reputation as one of the region’s most anticipated cultural and intellectual events.

This year’s edition saw over 1,000 students from the university’s literary clubs engage with the festival, showing its growing impact as a platform for student inspiration and creative development. The festival opened on a stirring note with a live poetry recital by Abhisar Geeta Shukla, poet, writer, and lyricist.

Next to take the stage was Prahlad Kakkar, one of India’s most celebrated ad filmmakers, whose session crackled with energy and wit. In a freewheeling conversation on the evolving landscape of advertising, bold storytelling, and the creative risks behind truly impactful campaigns, Kakkar offered insights that were as entertaining as they were instructive.

Former Indian cricketer, commentator, and author Sanjay Manjrekar brought a different kind of intensity to the festival, joining author and motivational speaker Vivek Atray — former IAS officer — for a rich, wide-ranging conversation on professional sport, mental resilience, leadership, and what life looks like beyond the boundary. The session resonated deeply with students and concluded with a bat signing ceremony that drew considerable excitement.

The festival closed with a live performance by singer Justh, whose soulful set brought the day to a memorable, melodic close — a fitting finale for a celebration of language, creativity, and human expression. Reflecting on the festival’s growing impact, Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Chitkara Lit Fest has consistently served as a platform where ideas meet inspiration. Through sustained dialogue with distinguished professionals, we aim to cultivate intellectual curiosity, creative confidence, and meaningful expression among our students.”