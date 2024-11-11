Chitkara University partners with fin-tech giant Zaggle to establish ‘centre of excellence’

Chitkara University has launched the Dr Raj P Narayanam Fin-tech Centre of Excellence at its Rajpura campus in Punjab. As the first fin-tech centre within a university setting, this facility addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the fast-evolving financial technology sector, offering students a unique blend of academic and industry-driven learning. The centre has introduced its first cohort of 25 MBA finance students, selected through a rigorous process, who will receive specialised fintech training throughout the program. (HT Photo)

The launch event featured Dr Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman of Zaggle; Ashok K Chitkara, chancellor of Chitkara University; Sandhir Sharma, vice-chancellor; along with faculty and students of Chitkara Business School. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed, formalising a knowledge-sharing partnership between Chitkara University and Zaggle.

This centre reinforces Chitkara University's commitment to developing fintech talent by blending high-quality education with industry engagement. As chief mentor to the cohort, Dr Narayanam also announced funding support for meritorious students to foster their entrepreneurial ventures.

Dr Narayanam shared his excitement, stating, “The launch of the centre is a milestone that reflects my commitment to supporting the fin-tech sector and creating new opportunities. This facility will bridge the critical gap between academia and industry, providing a curriculum that integrates theory with hands-on training, ensuring that students are industry-ready. By nurturing the next generation of fin-tech leaders, the centre will support India’s vision of building a skilled workforce for the global fin-tech revolution.”

With India’s fin-tech sector expanding rapidly due to advancements in digital banking, mobile payments, and investment technologies, demand for professionals in areas like product management, data science, cybersecurity, and digital compliance is on the rise. The centre aims to fill this gap by equipping students with both academic training and real-world industry exposure, preparing them to excel in the competitive job market.