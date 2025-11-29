Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chitkara University’s NSS pre-Republic Day camp showcases diversity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 07:40 am IST

Parade drills have been an integral part of the camp’s routine, instilling discipline, precision and coordination among the volunteers, who continue to display growing confidence and commitment to their roles

Chitkara University is hosting the north zone NSS pre-Republic Day Parade Camp 2025, which commenced on November 21 and will continue until November 30. The campus is witnessing a gathering of over 200 NSS volunteers from northern states, creating an atmosphere of discipline, national service and collective responsibility. The camp has been designed to strengthen leadership qualities, teamwork and commitment to the nation, while encouraging meaningful interaction and collaboration among youth.

Chitkara University students during a performance at the pre-Republic Day Camp. (HT Photo)
Chitkara University students during a performance at the pre-Republic Day Camp. (HT Photo)

The inauguration ceremony opened with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by the NSS Lakshay Geet. The participants showed enthusiasm as they immersed themselves in a structured schedule designed to promote fitness, focus and resilience. Each day at the camp begins with prabhat pheri at dawn, followed by yoga and meditation sessions that encourage a balanced blend of physical strength and mental clarity.

Parade drills have been an integral part of the camp’s routine, instilling discipline, precision and coordination among the volunteers, who continue to display growing confidence and commitment to their roles. In addition to physical training, academic sessions are being conducted by experts to provide timely and relevant insights to the volunteers.

Dr Pawan Kumar addressed the topic of cyber safety and digital hygiene, enhancing awareness in an increasingly digital world. Dr Vivek Trivedi motivated the participants to view themselves as changemakers capable of contributing to society through responsible action. A focused session by Nitika Singla on disaster preparedness, particularly earthquake awareness and response, added depth to the learning experience and highlighted the importance of readiness during emergencies.

The evenings at the camp became a celebration of India’s rich cultural diversity. Performances from Punjab, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have created a vibrant atmosphere that encourages cultural exchange and interaction. Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the varsity, said, “The NSS volunteers are demonstrating exemplary dedication, discipline and teamwork. Their involvement goes beyond parade training and reflects a deeper commitment to nation-building and responsible citizenship. When youth channel their energy towards service and learning, they become the true strength of the country. At Chitkara University, we take pride in nurturing such values and shaping leaders who contribute meaningfully to society.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chitkara University’s NSS pre-Republic Day camp showcases diversity
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chitkara University is hosting the north zone NSS pre-Republic Day Parade Camp 2025 from November 21 to 30, gathering over 200 NSS volunteers to foster discipline, leadership, and national service. The camp includes fitness activities, academic sessions on cyber safety, and cultural performances, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in nation-building and responsible citizenship.