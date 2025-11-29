Chitkara University’s NSS pre-Republic Day camp showcases diversity

Chitkara University is hosting the north zone NSS pre-Republic Day Parade Camp 2025, which commenced on November 21 and will continue until November 30. The campus is witnessing a gathering of over 200 NSS volunteers from northern states, creating an atmosphere of discipline, national service and collective responsibility. The camp has been designed to strengthen leadership qualities, teamwork and commitment to the nation, while encouraging meaningful interaction and collaboration among youth. Chitkara University students during a performance at the pre-Republic Day Camp. (HT Photo)

The inauguration ceremony opened with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by the NSS Lakshay Geet. The participants showed enthusiasm as they immersed themselves in a structured schedule designed to promote fitness, focus and resilience. Each day at the camp begins with prabhat pheri at dawn, followed by yoga and meditation sessions that encourage a balanced blend of physical strength and mental clarity.

Parade drills have been an integral part of the camp’s routine, instilling discipline, precision and coordination among the volunteers, who continue to display growing confidence and commitment to their roles. In addition to physical training, academic sessions are being conducted by experts to provide timely and relevant insights to the volunteers.

Dr Pawan Kumar addressed the topic of cyber safety and digital hygiene, enhancing awareness in an increasingly digital world. Dr Vivek Trivedi motivated the participants to view themselves as changemakers capable of contributing to society through responsible action. A focused session by Nitika Singla on disaster preparedness, particularly earthquake awareness and response, added depth to the learning experience and highlighted the importance of readiness during emergencies.

The evenings at the camp became a celebration of India’s rich cultural diversity. Performances from Punjab, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have created a vibrant atmosphere that encourages cultural exchange and interaction. Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the varsity, said, “The NSS volunteers are demonstrating exemplary dedication, discipline and teamwork. Their involvement goes beyond parade training and reflects a deeper commitment to nation-building and responsible citizenship. When youth channel their energy towards service and learning, they become the true strength of the country. At Chitkara University, we take pride in nurturing such values and shaping leaders who contribute meaningfully to society.”